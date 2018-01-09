Paper suicidal

Do you ever get tired of blaming Sen. Mitch McConnell or Rep. Andy Barr or any Republican for everything? I recently read an article in which you take great pleasure in your assessment of McConnell and procedures in Congress.
Why is it you never reference former Democratic leader Sen. Harry Reid pulling the nuclear option and all Democrats voting for Obamacare? The Democrats started it and you enjoyed it immensely. Now you cry like little children.
Your paper is dying and you are the ones committing suicide.
Either be fair and balanced, or simply stop printing the paper. People who read are not as stupid as you would like to think. They read and they read between the lines. You need to understand the intelligence of others and stop trying to steer them your way. Be fair, be impartial, be a newspaper.
Ronald Robinette
Prestonsburg
