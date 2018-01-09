Letters to the Editor

Let us count the ways

January 09, 2018 07:05 PM

Oh, lord, another ode to election butthurt from Lawrenceburg writer Teri Carter.

Elizabeth Barrett Browning once counted the ways she loved someone in a short sonnet, yet, verily, Carter is far from done counting the ways she despises Donald Trump and the flyover yahoos who voted for him over the gossamer-winged Hillary Clinton.

Take heart, her fellow Kentucky Democrats very nearly chose the progressive, non-Democrat old white guy Bernie Sanders over your heroine in their primary.

Ah, misogyny, thy sting is deep.

Steve Newberry

Frankfort

