Let us count the ways

Oh, lord, another ode to election butthurt from Lawrenceburg writer Teri Carter.
Elizabeth Barrett Browning once counted the ways she loved someone in a short sonnet, yet, verily, Carter is far from done counting the ways she despises Donald Trump and the flyover yahoos who voted for him over the gossamer-winged Hillary Clinton.
Take heart, her fellow Kentucky Democrats very nearly chose the progressive, non-Democrat old white guy Bernie Sanders over your heroine in their primary.
Ah, misogyny, thy sting is deep.
Steve Newberry
Frankfort
