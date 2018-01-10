Herald-Leader file photo
Herald-Leader file photo

Letters to the Editor

Steps for election reform

January 10, 2018 06:37 PM

I hope that the following events will emerge from the current political chaos in America:

Demise of the Electoral College. It served a purpose when the country was a frontier nation with much of its population with little or no communications with the capital. It outlived its purpose in the 19th century and violates the concept of one person, one vote.

Term limits for all elected government offices. The Founders did not expect elective office to be a lifetime job. They expected that after a few terms the officers would return home and work as ordinary citizens. The president and governors of many states are subject to term limits. If it is good for those offices why would it not be good for the others?

End of appointment-for-life for judges. Judges, especially the Supreme Court, should be elected and subject to term limits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

End the two-party system. There is no justification for taxpayers to support primary elections to choose the candidates for the parties. Selecting a candidate is the sole responsibility of the party.

A renewed interest by citizens to vote in elections.

Make America great again.

Robert L. Edwards

Lexington

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Is it the flu or 'just' a cold?

    With cases of the flu widespread, how do you know whether the bug that hit you is cold or flu? Here are some helpful hints and tips.

Is it the flu or 'just' a cold?

Is it the flu or 'just' a cold? 0:45

Is it the flu or 'just' a cold?
Billy Kennedy: We had our opportunities in loss to Kentucky 1:14

Billy Kennedy: We had our opportunities in loss to Kentucky
Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M 0:35

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M

View More Video