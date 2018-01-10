President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and other members of Congress, celebrated Dec. 20 final passage of tax overhaul legislation.
Letters to the Editor

GOP’s giving spirit excludes poor children

January 10, 2018 06:37 PM

It wasn’t the reenactment of “The Gift of the Magi.” Republicans from the House and Senate along with President Donald Trump stood on the steps of the White House laughing and clapping in celebration of gifting permanent tax cuts to corporations and billionaires, many who keep their money offshore.

Republicans working for decades to destroy our democracy finally found the perfect front man; a corrupt greedy, lying, egomaniac in Donald Trump.

Republicans didn’t feel the same giving spirit for 8 million poor children in the CHIP program to make their health care permanent. Nor did Republicans feel the spirit to replace health care, period.

Congress members are looking for their 30 pieces of corporate silver, showing themselves to be liars like Trump.

It’s always easier to work with people who share your core moral values.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

