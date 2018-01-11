Attacks can’t diminish Trump

Anyone who believes Donald Trump is stupid, immature, can’t remember things, etc., needs to answer some questions:
How could anyone like this win a hotly contested primary and a presidential election against the Clinton machine while spending less than half what it spent?
How could he compete in real estate in New York and become wealthy?
How could he be the driving force behind a successful TV program that ran for 15 seasons?
Never miss a local story.
How could the economy’s growth rate double in less than a year?
How could he destroy the ISIS caliphate in less than a year?
Why would a beautiful, intelligent, successful lady like Melania marry and remain with the man the left describes? Is she stupid as well?
How could he have children who seem grounded and are successful, despite being raised in a wealthy home? Does he get no credit for this?
How can a president who is fulfilling almost every one of his campaign promises be incompetent?
Trump is an outsider and an entrepreneur. He wants results and gets things done. If “child-like” means that he wants things done now, that is OK by me. Measure Trump by what he is accomplishing, not by his tweets.
Ray Davis
Lexington
Comments