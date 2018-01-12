Continue King’s legacy

The day in 2018 is here for America to celebrate again the birth and life of an all-time great person of conscience, courage and compassion, Martin Luther King Jr.
King deserves the special day to honor him, but the best way to keep his dreams and hopes alive for 365 days each year is to read his books, speeches and sermons, and to read about and model his activism.
King’s works are filled with truth and wisdom which are applicable to today’s world. He was a genuine, modern-day prophet, a spokesperson for God, who did justice, loved kindness and walked humbly with his God.
On April 4 this year, we will remember and think about King’s assassination 50 years ago, a sad day I’ll never forget. What he did for civil rights during his brief sojourn on this Earth was monumental. King loved people of all races and religions and literally sacrificed his life working to help our country overcome its dominating, self-defeating white racism.
King died too young. There’s still so much to do.
I wish some of our universities provided a field of study wherein interested students could do a concentrated study of King’s life, his brilliant works, and pass on and live out his wisdom.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville
