Not the old GOP anymore

What in the name of heaven has happened to the Republican Party?
In a working two-party government, the conservatives and the progressives are supposed to act as a balance to each other and create a system of compromise. Today, however, the Republicans will be the first to tell you that they are working toward a permanent Republican majority. This is a profoundly undemocratic concept. The GOP has made the terms “liberal” and “entitlements” pejorative, as if progress should be permanently halted. Have they lost all sight of a legitimate government’s purpose, which is to act for the good of all its citizens?
They spent eight years fighting every plan to improve our lives, rather than cooperate with a Democratic president. I hate to use this word, but that could be described as treason. At the very least, it is a violation of the oath that every congressperson takes.
The GOP used to be so different. When did this start? How did it infect so many to the point at which the party is today? We had better try to understand this, and to correct it, or the consequences will be terrible. If there is anyone out there who thinks that we can’t become a one-party, totalitarian state, that person is sadly deluded.
And time is running out.
Dorothy Carter
Lexington
