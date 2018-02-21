Tax reform applause

I would like to thank Rep. Andy Barr and all others who worked on the tax reform. My check is a little bigger because of it. It helps buy extra items I normally would put off getting. Again, thank you for the extra money.
Jennifer Slone
Salt Lick
February 21, 2018 07:02 PM
