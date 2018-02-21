Focus on being healthy rather than ‘sick care’

The health-care industry places too much emphasis on sick care, which is treating disease as it becomes symptomatic, instead of taking a preventative approach, promoting what we know yields improved health.
So is it accurate for us to continue calling our approach to medicine “health care”? The National League of Cities cites the current cost of obesity-related illness in the U.S. to be $190.2 billion, 21 percent of our total health-care bill. If we promoted prevention through health-improving behaviors, like exercise, we could see a reduction in costs as obesity-related illness decreased.
I would like to see more opportunity and emphasis placed on prevention through health-promoting behaviors. Health-care companies can provide better education on nutrition, food choices and food preparation that fits busy lifestyles.
I encourage readers to look for ways to engage in their health care. Find a class on nutrition and meal preparation. Start a group to exercise together. Investigate local clubs and organizations built around healthful activities. Please take a few minutes to let those who write, support and can change policies hear from you encouraging true health care, and not just sick care.
Julie Bowers-Pryor
Certified Personal Trainer, Alcohol and Drug Counselor
Midway
