Don’t cut aid to fight global poverty

I write as a supporter of the Borgen Project, a non-profit that fights to downsize global poverty through influencing U.S. foreign policy.
My discomfort with President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget comes from his plan to cut funding to the State Department and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) by almost 30 percent. The budget, which aims to either eliminate or reduce funding to several key programs, demonstrates a clear lack of knowledge in the best interest of our country.
By investing in the development of impoverished nations, we invest in our own economy. As new consumers work their way into the middle class, the United States sees higher demands for its exports. This, in turn, stimulates job growth on our own soil. Moreover, U.S. national security is greatly heightened as weak nations stabilize and self-govern, thus eliminating safe havens for violent and criminal groups.
These are merely two of numerous reasons that it is in the United States’ greatest interest to fund the State Department and USAID as generously as possible. Currently, the United States invests merely one percent of its budget in foreign assistance.
Simply put, when we help others grow, we grow as well.
Cameron Johnson
Lexington
