New Gerber baby is unqualified love

Gerber Products recently chose an infant with Down syndrome for its representative baby. On a website discussing the event, there were a number of thoughtless, despicable, statements.
When I was in pediatric residency, we would periodically have to discuss what was meant by a minimal “quality of life.” The best definition I ever heard: “The capacity to receive or return love.” By that standard, those with Down syndrome earn a resounding A-plus. And they never cheat or deceive; it’s a natural, heartfelt talent.
Those of us with normal chromosomes may be better problem solvers, but that isn’t necessarily the best expression of our humanity — maybe not even close to the best. The capacity for unqualified exchange of love? I wish I had that. I wish we all did. Think of the problems we could solve if it were so.
John Vance
Lexington
