Gerber
Gerber

Letters to the Editor

New Gerber baby is unqualified love

February 23, 2018 07:09 PM

Gerber Products recently chose an infant with Down syndrome for its representative baby. On a website discussing the event, there were a number of thoughtless, despicable, statements.

When I was in pediatric residency, we would periodically have to discuss what was meant by a minimal “quality of life.” The best definition I ever heard: “The capacity to receive or return love.” By that standard, those with Down syndrome earn a resounding A-plus. And they never cheat or deceive; it’s a natural, heartfelt talent.

Those of us with normal chromosomes may be better problem solvers, but that isn’t necessarily the best expression of our humanity — maybe not even close to the best. The capacity for unqualified exchange of love? I wish I had that. I wish we all did. Think of the problems we could solve if it were so.

John Vance

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

UK president, athletics director respond to Yahoo Sports report on college basketball investigation

View More Video