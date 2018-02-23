Automation killing jobs

The new Amazon Go store in Seattle may seem to be innovative technology that could change the way we shop. A store without checkout lines may seem to be a positive thing. But when machines replace people, there are local and national examples where this has resulted in unemployment and the loss of local income, jobs and shops.
For instance, with the rise of Redbox and Netflix came the decrease in local video rental stores. The slow rise in self-checkout lines at Walmart have led to local job loss among cashiers, which is the second-most common occupation in our nation, providing well over three million people with a steady paycheck. With all the talk of job growth, it is time to look at where, because of technology and desire for quick and easy consumerism, jobs are lost, and to be mindful of our complicity in it.
Elijah Creel
Russell Springs
