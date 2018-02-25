Rand Paul a deficit fraud

Did you enjoy Sen. Rand Paul’s theater the other night? Why would anyone think he has any credibility as a fiscal hawk? Paul has no clothes; he’s the naked Libertarian. His outrage is selective. He didn’t read, but voted for, the #TaxScamBill, a virtual nuclear payday loan for the nation, a post-dated check with loan-shark interest rates that will explode the national debt and deficit.
Paul is exposed. Only a few weeks ago, he and the Republicans passed what they call tax reform, a misnomer because “reform” in Republicanese is a term for vandalism, which resulted in a $1.5 trillion addition to the deficit. But then he stood defiant in the face of a bill he admitted he hadn’t read because of the $2.5 trillion it would add to the deficit and the blank check handed to government. It appears to establish a range within which Paul finds a deficit too far. But it does not reinforce his credential as a fiscal hawk.
Bill Adkins
Williamstown
