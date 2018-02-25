Slaughter on Fifth Avenue; defend yourself

While our dear, glorious leader praises a serial domestic abuser, ignores the victims, and insinuates that the abuser is the true victim, I am reminded of another recent manifestation of his criminal mind.
I imagine myself walking down Fifth Avenue in New York City. I imagine how I would react if, suddenly, a crazed lunatic appeared out of nowhere and discharged a firearm in my direction.
Most likely I would suspect this person was a terrorist. I hope I would have the courage and strength to defend myself and those around me. If I had great courage, I would defend myself to the death. I would not allow the terrorist to live, if it was in my power.
Ask yourself this question: If you were the person, the American citizen, that this deranged president imagined he could shoot on Fifth Avenue, how would you react? Would you defend yourself? If it was anyone else but the president committing this crime, would you react any differently? This man, our sitting president, fantasized about committing a terrorist act.
How many crimes has this man excused? How many crimes has he committed? Is he sane? Is he simply a moron?
Sean McElroy
Lexington
