Rosemond still mistaken about mental illness

In response to John Rosemond’s reply to my initial letter, asking the Herald-Leader to discontinue his column: To my shock and deep concern, Rosemond’s response declares that there is no such thing as mental illness.
He asserts that, due to the supposed lack of physical evidence to support the existence of mental illness, there is no such thing in children or adults.
There is plenty of biological evidence for the existence of mental illness. A quick check of the National Institutes of Health, Harvard University and other vetted sources shows information available to us all through the wonders of the internet:
I agree with Rosemond that children need love and discipline in equal measure. I have read Rosemond for decades. Sadly, he almost never mentions the need for love.
I also agree with Rosemond that parenting is a key factor in child behavior, a necessary and primary factor. That said, we all know that horrible parent whose child is a stellar citizen, and the converse, excellent parents who have a wayward child. So it’s not an exact science. Why not? We don’t have all of the answers, but most of us know one thing: Mental illness is real. Just ask any veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Susan Bell
Lexington
