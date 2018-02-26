Paper evil for not calling for armed school guards

The Herald-Leader editorial. “Protecting guns not kids after every massacre,” is truly chilling and despicable. If you were truly interested in protecting children after each school shooting, you would advocate putting armed guards in every school, just as the National Rifle Association did after the Newtown school shooting.
Why can’t the paper support the single biggest common-sense approach to protecting our schools from any kind of attack? The Herald-Leader truly hurts our community. By the way, I’m boycotting advertiser number five for placing ads in your publication. You are evil people.
Matthew Guthrie
Louisville
Comments