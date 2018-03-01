Fund arts programs, agencies

Albert Einstein said: “I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination. Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”
Creativity is essential to the development and continued evolution of humans. However, through legislation and budget cuts, we have undermined the full potential of the youth by placing the arts in a lower caste — even though they have a direct correlation to math. Decision-makers who have helped defund the arts see only the trees, not the forest.
One of the reasons that art is critical is that it requires active participation. Ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius said, “Tell me and I’ll forget; show me and I may remember; and involve me and I’ll understand.”
As an engineer, web developer, photographer, parent, food grower, entrepreneur, author, mentor and more, I know I would not have some skills or talents today if not for art education in elementary and middle schools.
The achievement gap that continues to widen for low-income students and students of color will increase unless a change is made. This can occur by having art in our schools. Ask legislators to not cut arts programs and agencies in the 2019-2020 budget.
Obiora Embry
Lexington
