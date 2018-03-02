Mueller proves Russian attack no hoax

I don’t care to think about or comment on President Donald Trump, but sometimes it’s mandatory. His tweet that the FBI’s failure to focus on the 19-year-old killer in Florida is due to its excessive attention to the “Russian thing” is not only a red herring, but a criminal dereliction of duty.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s detailed indictment of 13 Russians for “defrauding the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the government through fraud and deceit for the purpose of interfering in the U.S. political and electoral processes” spells out a dire threat to the country. Whether there was collusion or not with the Trump campaign is yet to be proven.
The head of our government is not doing his basic duty of defending the country. I think his response was wrong, but President George W. Bush did respond to 9/11. President Franklin Roosevelt did respond to Pearl Harbor. Not clapping vigorously enough at Trump’s State of the Union speech is not treasonous, but Trump’s attack on those defending us against a foreign attack may well be.
Calling the Russian attack a hoax is akin to calling 9/11 a CIA conspiracy. These actions alone, collusion or not, are grounds for impeachment.
Never miss a local story.
Joseph G. Anthony
Lexington
Comments