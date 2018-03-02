It’s Trump who wants your guns

The police should have taken the shooter’s guns away “whether they had the right or not.” “Take the firearms first and go to court later.” “I like taking the guns early.”
Were those comments from President Barack Obama in 2012 after Sandy Hook? No. President Donald Trump in 2018. The very thing the far right gun fanatics feared from Obama for eight years — having the police take guns from individuals without adjudicated cause — is actually being suggested by Trump.
Bob Sutton
Springfield
