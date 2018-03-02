Joel Pett
Joel Pett

Letters to the Editor

When words disappear

March 02, 2018 07:29 PM

Creationists and evolutionists, be of good cheer. The debate is over: We are not evolving, but devolving to the primordial soup. I bought some Valentine’s Day candy, the kind we all had as kids — the flavored hearts in pink, purple, white, orange, yellow and green that had sentiments appropriate to the holiday printed on each piece. The words differed —“Be my valentine,” “I love you” or “You’re cute” — but none required the use of a dictionary to understand the thought expressed.

However, in our modern society, that was asking too much, so no more words. Words have now been replaced with emoticons or pictures. So, like the Neanderthals who used pictographs, we too are abandoning words. The emoji will now become the method of communication in our modern society. Ah, progress.

James F. Wisniewski

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Photos: Some of our favorite fan moments, signs from the Kentucky basketball season

View More Video