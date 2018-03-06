Immoral Trump

I proposed in this publication eight months ago that the sitting president was and is a serial fabulist with a high school vocabulary. I called for the Republican community to stand up for the Constitution, assume the role of statesmen rather than that of shallow, self-serving politicians.
The ongoing chaos in Washington is such that currently the White House has not even bothered to deny that Trump gave porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 of “hush money” following an affair which occurred one year after his third marriage, to the sitting first lady.
The president has degraded virtually every element of our society over the last 12 months. Very simply, he represents a moral for every American.
Jeffry Morris
Lexington
