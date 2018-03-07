Fire alarms no priority for council

How many Lexington council members did it take to fund the purchase of smoke/fire alarms for the Lexington Fire Department to place, at no cost, in citizens’ homes? Apparently, zero.
Fire alarms were provided to the department by an anonymous donor. Remember this the next time you hear a council member say public safety is the No. 1 priority.
People at the government center would rather spend tax dollars on Town Branch Commons and the enlargement of the civic center. Council has just approved another $20 million for those projects.
Will projects such as these help save a life during a house fire?
Stan Houston
Lexington
