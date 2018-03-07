Letters to the Editor

Do citizens have a say about Paris Pike?

March 07, 2018 07:43 PM

What a charade in thinking the purpose of the Paris Pike Corridor Commission is preserving our nationally known and award-winning Paris Pike Corridor.

Last year, a parcel of land at 2300 Paris Pike was approved for a zone change from R-1B (single-family residential) to B-3 (highway service). Since the commission approval, the parcel has had an address change to 2324 Paris Pike.

Now there is a request before the planning commission for 2200 Old Paris Road site of the infamous Curb Bar, as well as a car-repair shop and a small apartment building, to change the zone from R-1B to B-3. Recently the address of the bar was posted as 2314-1 and the address posted on the car repair building is 2314- 2.

Are these requests and approvals for zone changes and developments legal now since the parcels have changed addresses? Is this a unique way to eliminate any input to the planning process from the Paris Pike Corridor Commission or interested citizens?

Do we really have a chance to have any beautiful, welcoming entrance to our city and the horse farms and neighborhoods?

Josie Giurgevich Jones

President

Joyland Neighborhood Association

Lexington

