A new Anthem tradition?

Our family has had season tickets to University of Kentucky basketball games since Memorial Coliseum. In all these years of attending games, we have never experienced a more perfect rendition of the National Anthem than we did at the UK versus Alabama game.
When the director stepped back from the microphone and directed the acapella singing of the entire crowd, you could feel the sincere pride and emotion echoing through the rafters. Such a simple idea with such powerful results. We, and I am sure a great number of fans, would agree this would be a lovely new tradition. A new director could be granted the honor of starting the anthem for each home game, then just stand back and direct the choir of True Blue American fans.
Chris and Linda Mathies
Lexington
