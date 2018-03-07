Part of Overbrook Farm from the corner of Armstrong Mill Road and Squires Hill Lane. W.T. Young Jr. wants to put 85 homes, 16 townhomes and 10 three-story apartments on 55 acres that are now part of Overbrook Farm on Armstrong Mill Road.
Part of Overbrook Farm from the corner of Armstrong Mill Road and Squires Hill Lane. W.T. Young Jr. wants to put 85 homes, 16 townhomes and 10 three-story apartments on 55 acres that are now part of Overbrook Farm on Armstrong Mill Road. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Part of Overbrook Farm from the corner of Armstrong Mill Road and Squires Hill Lane. W.T. Young Jr. wants to put 85 homes, 16 townhomes and 10 three-story apartments on 55 acres that are now part of Overbrook Farm on Armstrong Mill Road. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Letters to the Editor

Tragic loss of Overbrook Farm

March 07, 2018 07:47 PM

The proposal to develop Overbrook Farm quite frankly saddens me. I grew up in Hartland and attended Seton Catholic School, giving me a special view on the situation. When my family moved us into Hartland, it was because we backed up to a horse farm, not apartment complexes.

That unique balance between farm and city makes Lexington a place people want to live. If we allow our farms and green areas to become cookie cutter homes, why should we retain the title of “Horse Capital of the World”? Once one farm starts to make its money on apartments, what will keep others from following its lead?

Savannah Brant

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wanding at Henry Clay

View More Video