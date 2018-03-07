Tragic loss of Overbrook Farm

The proposal to develop Overbrook Farm quite frankly saddens me. I grew up in Hartland and attended Seton Catholic School, giving me a special view on the situation. When my family moved us into Hartland, it was because we backed up to a horse farm, not apartment complexes.
That unique balance between farm and city makes Lexington a place people want to live. If we allow our farms and green areas to become cookie cutter homes, why should we retain the title of “Horse Capital of the World”? Once one farm starts to make its money on apartments, what will keep others from following its lead?
Savannah Brant
Lexington
Comments