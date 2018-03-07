UK Boone Center costs too high

Take a serious look at University of Kentucky’s Boone Center, with its 50 percent monthly dues increase for members.
The dollar amounts aren’t great, but then what they get as a member is access to unremarkable food at regular retail prices and haphazard service by the same crew that almost brought Spindletop Hall to its knees a few years ago. That was the reason I gave up my Spindletop membership after more than 20 years.
As I recall, the last renovation of the Boone Center was several years late in completion and more than $1 million over budget.
Why not farm out management and good services at the Boone Center to the same company that provides services at UK dining halls. If it’s good enough for students, it should be good enough for faculty, staff, administration and alumni.
Russ Lay
Lexington
