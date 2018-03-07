Vandalism at Jewish Center rooted in fear

I was truly saddened by the vandalism incident at the University of Kentucky Jewish Student Center. We have not learned from our history, so we are repeating mistakes that are centuries old.
Many of us believe in one God, yet we fight with each other instead of living out the principles we say we believe. When we remember that God is love, we can sit down together as neighbors and figure out how to do the good we learned about in our good books.
Our world is big enough for all of us. It was planned that way by a being much smarter than I. This same entity loves diversity. Look at the many and varied flowers in our world. We were given a very big assignment: Love thy neighbor as thyself. Maybe this is part of our misunderstanding. We do not feel worthy of love and must put others down so we can feel OK about ourselves.
Unfortunately, this does not work. We turn our fear of others into anger, then we take out our anger on vulnerable people. We are capable of change to make our world a better place for all people. Let’s make this our goal, please.
Sarah F. Hall
Lexington
