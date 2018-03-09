Find better ways to address city violence

A young man recently brought a handgun to Henry Clay High School. This is alarming and parents are concerned. I feel confident our superintendent is taking measurable steps to keep our children safe.
What is missed is that this young man feels he needs a handgun to protect himself in his neighborhood. I assure you he is not alone.
The BUILD organization has heard countless stories of people who can’t even sit on their front porch during the day because of shots being fired. They are frustrated because when they call the police no one comes anymore.
I will continue to work to hold our public officials accountable to implement proven strategies to address the violence in Lexington. We have had six homicides in Lexington in 2018 at the writing of this letter. We reached six in May of 2017, and 2017 had the highest homicide rate in the city’s history.
Never miss a local story.
The violence must stop and while it won’t happen overnight, it angers me to think how many lives could have been saved if we had started in 2014 working on evidence-based approaches presented by BUILD.
Bryna Reed
Lexington
Comments