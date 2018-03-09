North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered his 2018 New Year’s speech. U.S. President Donald Trump recently accepted an offer to meet with him after a year of heated verbal warfare and missile threats.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered his 2018 New Year’s speech. U.S. President Donald Trump recently accepted an offer to meet with him after a year of heated verbal warfare and missile threats. Korea News Service/Associated Press
Don’t trust North Korea

To the best of my ability to research the relationship between the United States and North Korea, the U.S. has known about North Korea’s nuclear program since 1985. There have been many denuclearization agreements, all of which North Korea has violated, but not before receiving incentives or buying time to continue to work on their nuclear program.

It seems highly improbable that North Korea agreed to talks with the president of the U.S. who has called the leader of North Korea Rocketman and short and fat, as well as threatening to demolish the country of 25 million. Although President Donald Trump is accurate in saying that the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea have never had direct talks, a meeting was brokered by South Korea, which has by far the most to gain from the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Optimism is important, but I will not be happy until the entire country of North Korea is inspected and demonstrated to be free of nuclear development activity. If we do not want to repeat history, we need to recognize the broken agreements by North Korea in the past and avoid another war we started where weapons of mass destruction were claimed to be present, but were not found.

John C. Wolff Jr.

Lexington

