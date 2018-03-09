Russians erode voters’ trust

I don’t get it. Nearly half of voting age Americans do not vote and a huge portion of those who do aren’t informed. No wonder we have such horrible politicians. So the worst aspect of Russian involvement in our elections — that I’ve not heard a word about — is that it makes it much harder to trust information and be an informed voter and much easier to decide not to vote because the vote is obviously corrupted.
Therefore, it is crucial for our democracy that we take dramatic action to protect the vote from foreign influence and push for laws that allow and encourage all Americans to vote. And we need to get out there and register voters.
George Brosi
Berea
Comments