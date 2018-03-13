Kentucky must protect our animals

Kentucky has been reported as the worst state in the nation in animal protection laws for more than a decade. There is a root cause and I have been preaching this for years: We live in a Third World state.
A January article mentioned a trend in which several states have enacted laws granting civil immunity to people who are trying to rescue animals from hot cars. I’m one step ahead. I granted myself immunity and I have no idea what replacing a shattered car window will set the car owner back.
Kentucky’s lack of animal-protection laws has shaped an ideology I repeat often: ‘”Evolve and grow; or die, Kentucky.” Enact laws that enrich our animals’ lives or remain a Third World state.
Jack H. Taylor
Lexington
