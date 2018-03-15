Utilities blocking solar

My church installed 120 solar panels last year. Electricity bills were exorbitant, and the solar panels saved us $4,000 last year. There was only one month during which net metering occurred. Solar arrays are sized according to energy requirements and are capped at a maximum allowable capacity. It is doubtful that much excess electricity is produced by the 1,200 solar arrays in Kentucky.
Solar production peaks during the summer months, just as air-conditioning units are doubling and tripling electricity bills. At my church, our bills were cut in half, but there was nothing to feed back into the grid.
People and institutions decide to install solar panels to save on electricity costs, and to be responsible stewards of the planet. Their benefit is the immediate reduction in the electric bill.
Are energy companies concerned that more people will choose to go solar and save on energy costs?
For a monopoly, that prospect may be worrisome. Is that why an amendment was added to House Bill 227, allowing a $15 monthly surcharge for infrequent net metering? The bill, which passed the House, appears designed expressly to discourage people from installing solar panels to protect the existing monopolies.
Linda Richardson
Lexington
