Again, poor women targeted

HB 454 is another attempt to force women to undergo a more lengthy, costly and expensive procedure if they choose to abort a fetus after 11 weeks but before the second trimester. Bills like these seem to target less fortunate women who do not want to bring a child into the chaos that is our world today. Once again, our Kentucky Right to Life legislators are trying to force women to give birth to an unplanned child, while eroding the already meager support system available to help these children once they are born. Women who do not want, or cannot afford, more children should not be required to undergo more difficult and expensive procedures than necessary.
People who want to require more difficult abortion procedures for expectant women should be required to be on a list to either support those women and families or adopt and care for these children after they are born.
Phyllis O’Dell
Lexington
