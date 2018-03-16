Letters to the Editor

Fund pensions or pay at the polls

March 16, 2018 06:02 PM

If Kentucky legislators pass Senate Bill 1 to cut promised retirement benefits, every Kentucky teacher and school board employee, state employee, county and local employee should strike. Just walk out to protest the failure to keep their promise for all your hard-devoted work to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

All they have to do is look toward West Virginia. All employees should unite. There is strength in numbers. To the elected Kentucky leaders, remember this when election day rolls around. Your days in office will be numbered if you cast a vote for SB#1.

James Jeffrey Coleman

Lexington

