Rosemond does harm

The columns by John Rosemond that the Herald-Leader continues to run are absolutely dangerous to the children of this city. I personally feel he distributes totally false information and should not be a part of this newspaper. I only write this because I think parents will follow his unsubstantiated and ridiculous confabulations and leave the paper open to a lawsuit if a child commits suicide as Rosemond, who is not a doctor, doesn’t believe children can suffer from mental illness. Please cancel his worthless and dangerous column.
Kurt Volk, M.D.
Lexington
