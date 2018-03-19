Andover homeowners shafted

Regarding the Feb. 15 article which stated that residents of Andover Hills want the golf course to remain a golf course or green space: That falsehood was perpetrated by the Alliance of Eight HOAs with their unique version of “vast majority” that they somehow established with only 5 percent of the 1,408 homeowners.
The Alliance is attempting to finalize a $2.95 million purchase without permission from a true majority of homeowners and without sharing any data about annual costs. Estimated green-space maintenance, property taxes, loan and interest payments plus HOA fees add up to some $500,000 annually. The Alliance intends to confiscate that money from 1,408 private bank accounts.
When the Alliance asked Judge James Ishmael Jr. to authorize the purchase, he should have questioned the request. Why ask him? They work for the homeowners. His approval nullified the bylaws of the HOAs that restrict boards. For example, the board at the Villas at Andover can only spend 5 percent above the annual budget without homeowner approval (2017 budget, $32,964).
We homeowners have been kept in the dark, and the Alliance did not ask our permission to buy the golf course because they knew it would be righteously denied.
Never miss a local story.
Shafter Bailey
Lexington
Comments