Big-energy greed in House bill

House Bill 227 claims the poor are subsidizing the rich, but provides no facts to support it. Since I actually own solar panels, let me provide some facts: The electric company never pays me for the excess electricity I put in the grid. If I put in an extra kilowatt and never take it back out, I lose it.
Even though I generate the electricity I need, I paid $17.78 last month to the utility: a fee to allow me to tie to the grid, environmental fees and taxes. The last full year I paid for electricity, I spent $887.94. That comes out to $74 a month. That means I am paying 24 percent of what I used to pay when I used all my electricity from the grid. So how are the poor subsidizing me? I am actually paying to help keep the grid operational.
The bill is just big industry wanting to keep their profits. We should be supporting clean energy, not discouraging it.
Ed Fessler
Waddy
