Drug dealers from hell

It’s so sad that the only way some people think they can make money is by pushing drugs on innocent people and killing them. What are they going to tell their maker? “God, I’m sorry I’ve killed a lot of people with my drug-pushing business.”
Hell is a lot worse than taking drugs. When they’re down there with other sinners burning, screaming and crying, maybe they’ll wake up and say, “Thank God it was just a dream, because the next time it may not be a dream.” Wake up.
Sandie Blythe
Somerset
Comments