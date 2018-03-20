Put armed guards at each school

We owe all school buildings 100 percent security all the time. What are the lives of children worth? President Donald Trump should order at least two armed National Guard troops into every school building. At this time, there is no other solution.
The Florida school had one armed officer for more than 3,000 students. All past shootings are evidence of this failure. Every school has signs prohibiting firearms. The killer did not pay attention to the laws. More signs and laws will do no good.
School boards do not like the image of armed guards and they will not spend money for adequate school officers. If the parents of dead children in Florida would sue the school boards for family to protect the children, we would see real changes.
Ted Woodley
Cynthiana
