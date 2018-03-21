Cut! No, don’t! Film incentives show benefits

The film tax incentive was passed in an overwhelmingly bipartisan manner and has been amazing for bringing film production, jobs, money and good PR to the state.
We have seen careers started, part-time workers boosted into full-time jobs, and studios being built out. The film industry provides jobs, from hotel workers, to hairdressers, to grips and electricians, drivers and actors.
We have seen horror films, Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime and faith-based movies, documentaries and TV shows filmed here.
Only a fraction of the films that get approved actually end up shooting here, so to think about canceling it without a true economic-impact assessment is a knee-jerk reaction to recent news stories. There is a bigger conversation to be had on the value of any incentives for any businesses, but the film program has been crucial for getting this new industry going.
For the taxpayer, it is like a flea on a racehorse when it comes to overall state incentives. Let it play out for another two years, then see if the overall industry has become vibrant enough that our young folks don’t have to move to Los Angeles or New York to build their careers and families.
Gill Holland
Louisville
