Help injured workers

The March 13 article on the bill that proposes limiting medical care for injured workers to 15 years reports that Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, has offered a compromise: If a judge so orders, benefits may continue as long as needed for the treatment of the work injury, as is the case under current law.
It’s extremely difficult for an injured worker to proceed without a lawyer, and after 15 years many of their lawyers are retired or dead, and some won’t represent former clients since they don’t get paid to do so. The bill tries to gain support from injured workers’ lawyers by raising the maximum fee possible. I’m not buying it.
As it is, insurance companies reopen cases to deny treatment with bought medical opinion. This would let them do it automatically with the limited exception of a judge possibly denying them the ability to stop payment, whether or not the worker continues to need treatment, as does Connie Higgins, the police officer shot in 1984 who was featured in the article.
Paul F. Guthrie
Attorney
Lexington
