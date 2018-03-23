Trump chaos continues

Another leak in the White House. How awful. Maybe, just maybe the president should do complete background checks on all staff instead of giving them “interim clearances.” Then again, it is well known that he doesn’t read briefing materials, and since that is where the warning not to congratulate Russian President Vladimi Putin originated, logic would tell us that he didn’t receive that warning.
No leak; no foul. But by all means, keep investigating, keep hiring and firing and, of course, keep tweeting. He loves conflict, remember?
Ross DeAeth
Lexington
Comments