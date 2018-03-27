Presidency is child’s play

Well, looks like the Republicans have lost another special election. President Donald Trump caused the loss in Pennsylvania, with a lot of help from “frenemies” who hate his guts behind his back but pretend to like him so he can rubber stamp anything they put in front of him.
Trump reminds me of being a little girl in the ’60s, when our family would pack into our Buick and drive to the Sears department store on 8th and Broadway in Louisville. I remember some of the unruly children who would run wild all over the store, screaming and yelling, while their parents were nowhere to be found.
When they did eventually show up at the toy department to find their children, the kids would sometimes throw tantrums and leave kicking and screaming.
Trump is one of those kids, and congressional Republicans are his parents. They sit back and allow our president to say and do whatever he wants, because otherwise he’ll throw a big tantrum. Why do Republicans allow this? It’s time for the Democrats to be mommy and daddy. Trump is a child playing with matches.
Yolanda Averette
Lexington
