President Donald J. Trump
President Donald J. Trump
President Donald J. Trump

Letters to the Editor

Presidency is child’s play

March 27, 2018 07:00 PM

Well, looks like the Republicans have lost another special election. President Donald Trump caused the loss in Pennsylvania, with a lot of help from “frenemies” who hate his guts behind his back but pretend to like him so he can rubber stamp anything they put in front of him.

Trump reminds me of being a little girl in the ’60s, when our family would pack into our Buick and drive to the Sears department store on 8th and Broadway in Louisville. I remember some of the unruly children who would run wild all over the store, screaming and yelling, while their parents were nowhere to be found.

When they did eventually show up at the toy department to find their children, the kids would sometimes throw tantrums and leave kicking and screaming.

Trump is one of those kids, and congressional Republicans are his parents. They sit back and allow our president to say and do whatever he wants, because otherwise he’ll throw a big tantrum. Why do Republicans allow this? It’s time for the Democrats to be mommy and daddy. Trump is a child playing with matches.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yolanda Averette

Lexington

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

President of Louisville Urban League makes impassioned plea to stop gang bill

View More Video