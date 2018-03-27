Here we go: The NRA cycle

Dana Loesch of the National Rifle Association stated that the legacy news media loved a massacre because it increased their ratings. Who benefits from a massacre? The NRA executives and the politicians who accept their donations.
The NRA pays its executives unbelievable salaries compared with executives of similar organizations, as evidenced by Wayne LaPierre’s salary and donations to President Pinnochio and other politicians.
NRA membership dues are totally inadequate to cover these expenditures. Gun manufacturers, ammunition manufacturers jump in to fill the void, not out of the goodness of their hearts but to create additional profits.
After each massacre, an outcry erupts for the banning of the sale of assault weapons and for more stringent background checks. This is when the NRA’s true purpose comes into play: incite fear in the public. It attacks with the Big Lie: Socialists, liberals and Jews intend to confiscate all guns, revolvers, squirrel rifles, big game rifles and shotguns.
Not true, but following a massacre and incited by the Big Lie, more guns and ammunition of all kinds are sold, providing the profit to the manufacturers necessary for the payment to the NRA so it can make payments to its politicians for their continued support.
And so it goes.
Don Goble
Lexington
