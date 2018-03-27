Trump presidential, California officials breaking the law

I was always taught that no one is above the law, adherence to the law is mandatory, and without it we have anarchy. Now it appears that is just a myth because Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice, Lois Lerner and Bill Clinton are still free from prosecution. It is becoming apparent there was a conspiracy involving Hillary Clinton supporters and the FBI. That is scary if true. This would make Watergate look like a walk in the park.
California declared itself a sanctuary state. The mayors of Los Angeles and San Francisco declared their cities sanctuary cities. The federal government tried to cut off money to their cities and some federal judges said it couldn’t be done. They should know federal law overrides state law, so they should be impeached. Attorney General Jeff Sessions should do his job and send the federal marshal to arrest the governor and mayors.
We finally got a person who acts like a president and a leader of the free world. The people have spoken and want his agenda. President Donald Trump has accomplished more in one year to bring the United States up than Barack Obama did in eight years to bring it down.
Doyle Glass
Lexington
