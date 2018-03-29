Past time for real tax reform

Kentucky is facing a crisis. Cash-strapped public school districts, an opioid epidemic, rising tuition rates at state-funded universities/colleges, affordable health care, clean drinking water, and pension systems are examples of pressing needs for new revenue sources.
No one likes the idea of paying more taxes, but there is truth in the saying “penny-wise and pound-foolish.” There is a cost to not adequately paying for needed programs. Kentucky suffers from the economic impact of a less educated and opioid-dependent workforce, as well as the cost of increased incarceration rates.
Now is the time to support tax reform in Kentucky that will produce additional revenue. We support measures that are progressive, asking more from those most able to afford it. We also support an increase in the cigarette tax which, in addition to bringing in more revenue, would provide health benefits by decreasing the number of smokers.
We look forward to working with the governor, legislators and other concerned citizens to reform Kentucky’s tax structure so that the commonwealth can responsibly meet the economic challenges it faces.
Never miss a local story.
Wanda B. Lynch
President
League of Women Voters of Kentucky
Louisville
Comments