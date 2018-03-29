Face facts, Ky. GOP

When Gov. Matt Bevin proposes taking 62 percent of funds the state contributes to school transportation, what does that mean to you and me? It’s another episode of the Kentucky GOP’s shell game that will be evident in higher local property taxes to offset missing revenue to schools.
Republicans just took $480 million from the public workers’ health plan to balance the budget. The expense remains, GOP unicorns won’t make it go away. Then there’s Bevin’s modification of Medicaid; it, too, is going to cost millions more.
Republicans cut taxes, increase deficits, cut services and ignore infrastructure and schools.
To paraphrase an old political slogan, “It’s the revenue, stupid.” Casino gambling is a revenue source, though because of decades of bipartisan backward thinking, Kentucky missed a wave other states have ridden. Marijuana would drive tax revenue to new heights; it’s working in 29 other states to increase revenue and decreases law-enforcement costs.
It’s time to embrace reality and not the Tea Party fantasy of low taxes and a government you could drown in a bathtub.
Bill Adkins
Williamstown
