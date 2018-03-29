Since its founding in 1943, the University Press of Kentucky has published 2,100 books, including those about Kentucky and Appalachia that mass-market publishers would never have done.
Since its founding in 1943, the University Press of Kentucky has published 2,100 books, including those about Kentucky and Appalachia that mass-market publishers would never have done. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com
Since its founding in 1943, the University Press of Kentucky has published 2,100 books, including those about Kentucky and Appalachia that mass-market publishers would never have done. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com

Letters to the Editor

UK Press crucial to all colleges

March 29, 2018 07:10 PM

I am extremely disappointed that the University Press of Kentucky has not yet been restored to the budget currently being written by the legislature.

Many people mistakenly believe it serves only the University of Kentucky, but UPK serves all of Kentucky’s public universities, its five leading private colleges, and the two historical societies.

Everyone understands the need to economize in our current situation, but it would be foolish to effectively kill this nationally respected organization by zeroing out its funding.

The Press has devoted followers, and this is a defining issue for many. The Republican Party needs to show it can shape a budget with a scalpel rather than an ax.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dwalia Sharon Boggs

Isonville

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pension debate: ‘How can you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throat?’

View More Video