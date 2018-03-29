UK Press crucial to all colleges

I am extremely disappointed that the University Press of Kentucky has not yet been restored to the budget currently being written by the legislature.
Many people mistakenly believe it serves only the University of Kentucky, but UPK serves all of Kentucky’s public universities, its five leading private colleges, and the two historical societies.
Everyone understands the need to economize in our current situation, but it would be foolish to effectively kill this nationally respected organization by zeroing out its funding.
The Press has devoted followers, and this is a defining issue for many. The Republican Party needs to show it can shape a budget with a scalpel rather than an ax.
Dwalia Sharon Boggs
Isonville
