Solar creates good jobs

Out in rural Scott County there are other folks like us benefiting from the cost savings of using solar energy. Our son became a solar energy installer about 12 years ago. He and 1,000 other Kentuckians work in this budding solar-energy industry. These are good middle-class jobs. That is why it defies reason that our legislators (with the electric utilities’ help) have voted to cripple solar energy in Kentucky with House Bill 227.
This bill proposes reducing the fair credit (by more than two thirds) that solar-energy customers can recoup from net metering. We need clean solar energy feeding into our electric grid especially during times of peak energy use.
If this punitive bill is enacted, it will set us back more than a decade. Kentucky energy production has been heavily dominated by dirty fossil fuels for too long. Our rates of asthma are among the worst in the nation. A major contributor to this unhealthful air pollution is coal burning for electricity. We can and must do better.
Rosanne Klarer
Georgetown
Comments