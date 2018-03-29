Bevin pushing aspiring teachers out of state

I am sure Gov. Matt Bevin is aware that Kentucky’s teachers are very dedicated to their jobs and rank seventh in the nation in National Board certification. Yet, he wants to cut their pensions. Not only did he fail to call a special session to find new revenue, he mocked teachers. If Kentucky does not invest in our teachers, we are not investing in children.
As a Berea College student, I am dedicated to being a teacher and committed to all of the duties that come with this noble profession. I, along with all the up-and-coming teachers, are not dedicated to having a compromised retirement plan, low wages and a governor who mocks us. This causes us to reconsider teaching in Kentucky and encourages us to move to other states where we can comfortably retire and have more promising careers with good benefits that we deserve.
Are the governor and lawmakers willing to let Kentucky’s children become less educated simply because they do not value a good education? If they scare away quality teachers, they lose a Kentucky population that can think and work smart now and in the future.
Chase McCoy
Murray
